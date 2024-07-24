Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q3…

Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 9:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9.6 million.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $99.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45 million.

Capitol Federal shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up