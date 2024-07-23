Capital One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $597…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $597 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.14 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $9.51 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

