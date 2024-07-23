Live Radio
Capital City Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2024, 7:12 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 1% in the last 12 months.

