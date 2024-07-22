Capital Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $8.2…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $8.2 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.94, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.

