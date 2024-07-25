Canon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $558.1 million. The Tokyo-based company…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $558.1 million.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share.

The office machine company posted revenue of $7.25 billion in the period.

Canon shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

