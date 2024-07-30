Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $661.4 million.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 billion.

