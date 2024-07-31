Camping World: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.8 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWH

