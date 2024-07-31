Cameco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.3 million. The…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.3 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $437.1 million in the period.

Cameco shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

