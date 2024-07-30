Camden National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $12 million.…

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $12 million.

The Camden, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

