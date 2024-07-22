Calix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $198.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.3 million.

Calix shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.37, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

