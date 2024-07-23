Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $113.2…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $113.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had profit of $2.32.

The egg producer posted revenue of $640.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $277.9 million, or $5.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

Cal-Maine shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $64.83, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALM

