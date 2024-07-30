Caesars Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $122 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $122 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.86 billion.

