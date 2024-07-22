Cadence: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $137.5 million. The…

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $137.5 million.

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $742.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $457 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $439.6 million.

Cadence shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.31, a climb of 43% in the last 12 months.

