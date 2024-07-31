C.H. Robinson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $126.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.48 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.