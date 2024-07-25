Byline Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.7 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.7 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $154.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $99.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

Byline Bancorp shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.72, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

