Burke & Herbert: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $16.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $105.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69.3 million.

