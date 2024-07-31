Bunge Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $70…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $70 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $13.24 billion in the period.

Bunge Global expects full-year earnings to be $9.25 per share.

Bunge Global shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.