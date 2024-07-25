Live Radio
Buenaventura: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 7:11 PM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $70.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lima, Peru-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The miner posted revenue of $277.1 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.78, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BVN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

