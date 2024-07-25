Brunswick: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $100 million.…

The Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.80 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Brunswick expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.

Brunswick shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

