BrightView: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $23.5 million.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $738.8 million in the period.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion.

BrightView shares have climbed 71% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.39, an increase of 87% in the last 12 months.

