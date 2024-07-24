Bridgewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.1 million.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based bank said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

Bridgewater shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.79, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.

