Bread Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $133 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $939 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $918.7 million.

Bread Financial shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.