Live Radio
Home » Latest News » BP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 5:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $129 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $48.25 billion in the period.

BP shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up