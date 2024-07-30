BP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $129 million, after reporting…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $129 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $48.25 billion in the period.

BP shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.