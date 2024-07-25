Boyd: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $139.8 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $139.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $967.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $905.6 million.

Boyd shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $58.72, a decrease of 18% in the last 12 months.

