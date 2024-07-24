Boston Scientific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $324 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $324 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $4.12 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 38 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.38 to $2.42 per share.

Boston Scientific shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has climbed 51% in the last 12 months.

