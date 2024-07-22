BOK Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $163.7 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $163.7 million.

The bank, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said it had earnings of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $871.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $496 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.4 million.

BOK Financial shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $106.79, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

