Boeing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.44 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.33. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.90 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.79 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $16.87 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.48 billion.

Boeing shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

