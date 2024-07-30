BlueLinx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.3…

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $768.4 million in the period.

BlueLinx shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $120.88, a climb of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXC

