BlackRock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.5 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $9.99. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $10.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.96 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $4.81 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.86 billion.

BlackRock shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

