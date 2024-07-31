Black Hills: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 33 cents.

The energy company posted revenue of $402.6 million in the period.

Black Hills shares have climbed 9.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.05, a drop of 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKH

