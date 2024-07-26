Blachem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $32.1 million. The…

The Montvale, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $234.1 million in the period.

Blachem shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

