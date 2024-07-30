Big 5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $199.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.75. A year ago, they were trading at $9.57.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGFV

