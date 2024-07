WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden tells NBC it was a ‘mistake’ to say he wanted to put ‘bullseye’ on Trump, says…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden tells NBC it was a ‘mistake’ to say he wanted to put ‘bullseye’ on Trump, says Trump rhetoric is more incendiary.

