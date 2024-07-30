BGC Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $37.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $37.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 23 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $550.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $550.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

BGC Group shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 95% in the last 12 months.

