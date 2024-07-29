Beyond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Monday reported a loss of $42.6 million in…

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Monday reported a loss of $42.6 million in its second quarter.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $398.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382.7 million.

Beyond shares have declined 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.59, a decline of 61% in the last 12 months.

