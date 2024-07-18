Berkshire Hills: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $24 million.…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $24 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and restructuring gains, were 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $174.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $108.7 million.

Berkshire Hills shares have increased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.