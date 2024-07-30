Benchmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $15.5 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $665.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $670 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Benchmark shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.69, a rise of 53% in the last 12 months.

