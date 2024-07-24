Bel Fuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.50.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $133.2 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have fallen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $66.36, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFB

