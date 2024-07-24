Bel Fuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $133.2 million in the period.

Bel Fuse shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $81.95, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BELFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BELFA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.