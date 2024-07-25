Baytex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $75.9…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $75.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $828.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.67. A year ago, they were trading at $3.67.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTE

