Bausch + Lomb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $151…

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $151 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were 13 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.