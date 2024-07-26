Barnes Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $46.8…

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Barnes Group Inc. (B) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $46.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bristol, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The aerospace and industrial parts supplier posted revenue of $382.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.8 million.

Barnes Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.75 per share.

Barnes Group shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 2% in the last 12 months.

