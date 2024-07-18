Bar Harbor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.3 million.

The Bar Harbor, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 66 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $56.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $30.56, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.