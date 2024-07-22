Bank of NT Butterfield & Son: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Monday reported net…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Monday reported net income of $50.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, said it had earnings of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $143.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.

