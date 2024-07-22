Bank of Hawaii: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $34.1 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $34.1 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $255.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $156.9 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.1 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.