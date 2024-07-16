Bank First Corporation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $16.1…

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $16.1 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.56 per share.

The company posted revenue of $55.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $90.17, an increase of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFC

