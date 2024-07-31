Banco Santander-Chile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $233.1 million.

The bank, based in Santiago Chile, Chile, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $599.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

