Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Banco Santander-Chile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Banco Santander-Chile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 8:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $233.1 million.

The bank, based in Santiago Chile, Chile, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $599.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSAC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up