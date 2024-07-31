Banco Bilbao: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.01 billion.…

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.01 billion.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $9.93 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.93 billion, topping Street forecasts.

Banco Bilbao shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.

