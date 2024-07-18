BancFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $50.6 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $50.6 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.51 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

BancFirst shares have risen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $99.87, a decline of 0.5% in the last 12 months.

