Bally’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its second quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.47 per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $621.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $643 million.

Bally’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

Bally’s shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.23, a climb of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

